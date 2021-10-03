(8) Arkansas
0
Final
37
(2) Georgia
  • Mississippi State
    26
    Final
    (15) Texas A&M
    22
    Connecticut
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    30
    (22) Auburn
    24
    Final
    LSU
    19
  • Tennessee
    62
    Final
    Missouri
    24
    (12) Ole Miss
    21
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    42
    Troy
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    23
    (10) Florida
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    20
Georgia RB Kendall Milton scores first career touchdown against Arkansas

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) during the Bulldogs’ game with Arkansas in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Posted

Georgia sophomore running back Kendall Milton hit paydirt for the first time in his collegiate career Saturday as the Bulldogs trounced Arkansas, 37-0.

The five-star talent out of Fresno, Calif., capped off a 56-yard drive, barreling through the Razorback front and into the end zone for the Bulldogs’ second score of the day. Milton finished with 48 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

RELATED: Georgia RB Kendall Milton ready to ‘flip the script’ in the backfield

The sophomore will continue to lean into the “Bully Ball” mentality common to Georgia football should he see an uptick in carries as the season progresses.

“It’s definitely hard to play a team like we are,” Milton said. “We’re a very physical team, so we kind of emphasize just keep pounding, just keep pounding, keep chopping and it’s hard to take that the whole game.

“I feel like our preparation, the things we’ve done in practice, the things that our coaches have emphasized, it just made our job out there to go on the field and have fun at the end of the day.”

