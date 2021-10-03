Georgia RB Kendall Milton scores first career touchdown against Arkansas

The five-star talent out of Fresno, Calif., capped off a 56-yard drive, barreling through the Razorback front and into the end zone for the Bulldogs’ second score of the day. Milton finished with 48 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

Georgia sophomore running back Kendall Milton hit paydirt for the first time in his collegiate career Saturday as the Bulldogs trounced Arkansas, 37-0.

The sophomore will continue to lean into the “Bully Ball” mentality common to Georgia football should he see an uptick in carries as the season progresses.

“It’s definitely hard to play a team like we are,” Milton said. “We’re a very physical team, so we kind of emphasize just keep pounding, just keep pounding, keep chopping and it’s hard to take that the whole game.

“I feel like our preparation, the things we’ve done in practice, the things that our coaches have emphasized, it just made our job out there to go on the field and have fun at the end of the day.”