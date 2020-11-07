Georgia QB Stetson Bennett suffers injured shoulder, injuries mount in 44-28 loss

The Georgia football training room at TIAA Banks Field was a busy place Saturday afternoon, much to the chagrin of Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs entered the Florida game a walking wounded team and had more players banged up in the 44-28 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Safety Lewis Cine may or may not have been shaken up on his massive collision with Kyle Pitts at the 8:28 mark of the second quarter.

It’s a good bet Cine got checked out after being ejected for what was ruled targeting, even though Cine clearly turned to lead with his shoulder pad.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered what appeared to be a right shoulder injury at the 11:44 mark on his TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Kirby Smart said later it was a separated shoulder or an AC sprain, but Bennett wanted to come back in the game.

Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered what appeared to be a broken right ankle on the play, while Bennett returned for the next series and appeared to be rotating his arm to loosen it up.

Bennett stayed in the game until the third quarter when he threw an interception at the Florida 35 yard-line, finishing his day 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards.

Receiver Jermaine Burton left the game after what appeared to be a lower left leg injury at the 5:45 mark of the third quarter. Smart said Burton was able to return and did not elaborate on the injury.

Georgia lost tailback Kendall Milton at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter to an apparent left leg injury, the freshman fighting for extra yardage after a 19-yard run. Smart said it appears to be a sprained knee.

Freshman safety Major Burns, who came on in relief of Cine, left the game with 32 seconds left in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury. Burns returned in the fourth quarter, the extent of his injury undetermined.

The Bulldogs entered the day missing three of their best players.

Preseason All-American safety Richard LeCounte crashed his motorcycle last Saturday and suffered a concussion, bruised ribs and a shoulder injury.

Preseason All-SEC nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered an elbow injury in the Kentucky game and did not dress out for the game.

Starting defensive tackle Julian Rochester suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss at Kentucky.

Sophomore receiver George Pickens, the team’s leading returning receiver, missed his second consecutive game after suffering a pectoral muscle injury in the weight room during the bye week.

Sophomore tailback and kick returner Kenny McIntosh missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury, which he suffered in against Alabama.

Georgia injury report

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): Suffered season-ending injury in Florida game.

RB Kendall Milton (sprained knee): Milton suffered the injury late in the third quarter.

NT Jordan Davis (elbow): The star interior defender left the Kentucky game with an elbow injury, later returning to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Smart said he’s hopeful Davis can play with his elbow in a brace.

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): McIntosh, the No. 3 kick returner in the nation and a versatile, explosive threat in the backfield, practiced last week but did not travel to Kentucky.

WR Tommy Bush (concussion): Bush has been out since suffering a concussion in a pedestrian accident.

WR George Pickens (upper body): Pickens, the team’s second-leading receiver, did not travel to Kentucky despite practicing last week. Smart said on Monday he continues to rehab his injury.

FS Richard LeCounte: The preseason All-American and team captain suffered a concussion, bruised ribs and shoulder injury in a frightening Halloween Night motorcycle accident in Athens.

DT Julian Rochester: The fifth-year starting defensive tackle suffered an ACL injury at Kentucky and is out for the year.

WR Dominick Blaylock: The sophomore is out for the year, suffering another knee injury in fall camp while trying to practice after last December’s torn ACL in the SEC title game.

DB Kelee Ringo: The 5-star recruit is out for the season with a torn labrum.