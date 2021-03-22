Georgia women’s basketball gets late NCAA tourney lift from Jenna Staiti

SAN ANTONIO — Tip-time is rapidly approaching for the No. 3-seeded Georgia women’s basketball team on Monday at the start of the NCAA tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs (20-6) face No. 14 seed Drexel (14-8) at noon on ESPN 2.

Georgia senior Jenna Staiti will be on the floor to help lead, though the center arrived in San Antonio several days later than the rest of her teammates.