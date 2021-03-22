Georgia women’s basketball gets late NCAA tourney lift from Jenna Staiti
SAN ANTONIO — Tip-time is rapidly approaching for the No. 3-seeded Georgia women’s basketball team on Monday at the start of the NCAA tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs (20-6) face No. 14 seed Drexel (14-8) at noon on ESPN 2.
Georgia senior Jenna Staiti will be on the floor to help lead, though the center arrived in San Antonio several days later than the rest of her teammates.
Staiti left for the NCAA Women’s Tournament bubble on Sunday. The rest of the team left Wednesday afternoon. A team spokesperson said only that Staiti is available to play against Drexel Monday in an opening-round game. No further information was given.
The Lady Bulldogs had to receive seven consecutive negative tests before leaving for the tournament. Once arriving in the bubble, all Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches and staffers) had to quarantine in their own hotel rooms while awaiting two negative tests.
No further information was given by a team spokesperson on Staiti’s testing protocol, however, her availability for the first round was made clear.
Staiti, an All-SEC Second Team honoree, is Georgia’s leading contributor. She averages a team-high 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.