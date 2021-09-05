Instagram: Georgia fans bring Sanford tradition to Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. -- Georgia fans, who are known to travel well especially in big games, have shown out large and loud tonight at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Bulldog faithful’s loyalty was on clear display between the third and fourth quarters of Georgia’s game against Clemson when fans illuminated the North Carolina night with the classic “Light Up Sanford” tradition.
