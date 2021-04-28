Kirby Smart calls possible playoff expansion ‘a good thing’

Like most coaches, count Georgia head coach Kirby Smart among those who would like to see the number of College Football Playoff teams increase.

There have been exploratory talks by the College Football Playoff committee about possibly expanding the College Football Playoff from the current four teams to possibly as many as 16 teams.

“You finish in the top-10 four-straight years, maybe the top seven or eight in the country, you’re on the outside looking in sometimes because of one game,” Smart said. “You would certainly like that opportunity to grow and get more teams involved in it.”

The current College Football Playoff contract is set to run through the 2025-26 season and it’s unknown if either ESPN or the College Football Playoff committee would be willing to rip up the current agreement and start sooner.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock did reiterate to ESPN there would be no changes for either this season or next season.

If one were to look at future Georgia schedules, you could infer that the Bulldogs are expecting possible College Football Playoff expansion, as the Bulldogs have begun to beef up their non-conference schedules. From 2026 — the year after the current College Football Playoff contract expires — through 2031, Georgia will play three Power 5 non-conference opponents each year.

Georgia once again figures to be one of the top teams in the country and thus vying for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against a team with similar ambitions in Clemson, as the two sides are set to play on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

