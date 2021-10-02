(16) Arkansas
0
Final
37
(2) Georgia
  • Connecticut
    Sat, 10/2 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (23) Auburn
    Sun, 10/3 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    LSU
    Tennessee
    62
    Final
    Missouri
    24
  • (13) Ole Miss
    0
    2nd QTR
    13:42
    (1) Alabama
    7
    Troy
    7
    2nd QTR
    14:01
    South Carolina
    3
    (11) Florida
    Sat, 10/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 10/2 on SEC Network @11:00 ET
    (7) Texas A&M
Lewis Cine fires back at Arkansas running back on Twitter

Arkansas finished with only 162 total yards offense, including only 75 yards rushing, in the 37-0 loss to Georgia
Curtis Compton/AJC
Posted

One UGA player couldn’t get to his Twitter account soon enough after the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday.

Lewis Cine, UGA standout at safety, fired back on Twitter at Arkansas running back Trelon Smith, in defense of one of his Bulldogs teammates.

