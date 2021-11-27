Live Blog: Georgia looks to hit 12-0 mark for first time since 1980

ATHENS – There is very little left to learn about Georgia football heading into the postseason. With its quarterback controversy put to bay, a phenomenal defense presenting no visible weak spots, and an 11-0 record, the Bulldog faithful knows what it has in its No. 1-ranked squad.

Even with no major questions left to answer, there is still one shining achievement left to achieve in Georgia’s regular season. With a win against lowly Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, the Bulldogs will reach the glorious 12-0 mark for the first time since 1980.