(1) Georgia
Sat, 11/27 on ABC @5:00 ET
Georgia Tech
  • Clemson
    Sun, 11/28 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Kentucky
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Louisville
    (10) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Mississippi State
    21
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    (21) Arkansas
    34
  • Florida State
    Sat, 11/27 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Florida
    (2) Alabama
    Sat, 11/27 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Auburn
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 11/27 on SEC Network @8:45 ET
    Tennessee
    (16) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    LSU
Live Blog: Georgia looks to hit 12-0 mark for first time since 1980

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is applying a "hunting" mentality for the road trip to Tennessee. Here, defensive back Ameer Speed (9), Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73), Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) lead the team out for their game with Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
ATHENS – There is very little left to learn about Georgia football heading into the postseason. With its quarterback controversy put to bay, a phenomenal defense presenting no visible weak spots, and an 11-0 record, the Bulldog faithful knows what it has in its No. 1-ranked squad.

Even with no major questions left to answer, there is still one shining achievement left to achieve in Georgia’s regular season. With a win against lowly Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, the Bulldogs will reach the glorious 12-0 mark for the first time since 1980.

