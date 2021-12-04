Live Gameday Blog: Georgia football trying to change narrative, take SEC title from Alabama

ATLANTA -- ESPN’s College Gameday covered its third Georgia football game of the season, this time in Atlanta for the SEC Championship against archnemesis Alabama. Analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso, all voiced their picks for the game’s outcome.

“We started the season with Clemson versus Georgia and this team has been consistent the whole year out,” said Howard. “I don’t see any reason why Georgia cannot win this game. I’m going with the Bulldogs, a little closer than the experts think, though.”

The grandeur of a big game against Alabama is not a new sight for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, who fell to the Crimson Tide in the 2018 National Championship and again in the 2018 SEC Championship. The glaring difference between years past and 2021 is Georgia is favored to beat the Tide.

“How often does Nick Saban get a chance to come into a game as an underdog?” said Herbstreit. “The one thing that stands out to me about Georgia is this brotherhood. The love they have for one another, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I just can’t see that being denied today. Georgia secures an SEC championship.”