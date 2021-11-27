(1) Georgia
0
1st QTR
10:45
0
Georgia Tech
  • Clemson
    Sun, 11/28 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Kentucky
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Louisville
    (10) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Mississippi State
    21
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    (21) Arkansas
    34
  • Florida State
    0
    1st QTR
    11:38
    Florida
    0
    (2) Alabama
    Sat, 11/27 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Auburn
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 11/27 on SEC Network @8:45 ET
    Tennessee
    (16) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    LSU
LOOK: Georgia fans take over Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech

Georgia fans appear to take over Bobby Dodd Stadium Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Posted

ATLANTA -- There’s no doubt that Georgia fans have had more to appreciate about their team’s season than Georgia Tech’s fans have in 2021.

So, it stands to reason that the Bulldog faithful would show up loud and proud for its team’s final regular season game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. What’s remarkable is just how loud and proud the sea of red and black is today in enemy territory.

