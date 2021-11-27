LOOK: Georgia fans take over Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA -- There’s no doubt that Georgia fans have had more to appreciate about their team’s season than Georgia Tech’s fans have in 2021.
So, it stands to reason that the Bulldog faithful would show up loud and proud for its team’s final regular season game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. What’s remarkable is just how loud and proud the sea of red and black is today in enemy territory.
UGA News
NextLive Blog: Georgia looks to hit 12-0 mark for first time since 1980