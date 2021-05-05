WATCH: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint shows progress with insane one-handed catch

“Marcus Rosemy is getting close,” Smart said on April 10. “He’s running around doing walkthroughs, doing conditioning. You see him on the side getting to run you know he’s close to being healthy.”

He hauled in his first career touchdown catch against the Gators, but suffered the season-ending injury on the same play. Pickens returned to the lineup the next game, where JT Daniels also made his first career start.

With Pickens out for the foreseeable future following an ACL injury, Rosemy-Jacksaint will have the ability to contend for playing time at the X position, along with spring breakout freshman Adonai Mitchell.

“Just him being in the X position,” Georgia quarterback JT Daniels said following Mitchell’s seven-catch, 103-yard G-Day performance. “Gives him a lot of one-on-one opportunities to win. When you see a lot of one-on-ones, you see your X get the ball more often than not. That’s usually just the way it works out where you go where the defense tells you to based on what they’re playing“

Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t the only Georgia wide receiver working his way back from injury at this point, as Dominick Blaylock is trying to return from a second ACL tear.

The injured Georgia receivers have plenty of time to get healthy and return to form before Georgia’s season-opener against Clemson on Sept. 4. Having those two wide receivers to potentially make plays such as Rosemy-Jacksaint did in the highlight video would go a long way in helping Georgia beat the Tigers.

