(3) Georgia
14
2nd QTR
14:43
0
(2) Michigan
  • Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    (15) Oregon
    32
    Final
    (14) Oklahoma
    47
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
  • Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
    (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
  • Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah

WATCH: Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh delivers 18-yard TD pass in Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal Game

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) Georgia vs,. Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Posted

Georgia football running back Kenny McIntosh fooled the Michigan secondary in the first quarter with a trick play 18-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. The score put the Bulldogs ahead 14-0.

McIntosh took a handoff and rolled to his right, lofting a pass to a wide-open Mitchell, who caught the ball in stride in the back right corner of the end zone.

UGA News

NextBrock Bowers breaks Georgia TD receptions records in Orange Bowl CFP...
Leave a Comment