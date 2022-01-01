WATCH: Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh delivers 18-yard TD pass in Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal Game
Georgia football running back Kenny McIntosh fooled the Michigan secondary in the first quarter with a trick play 18-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. The score put the Bulldogs ahead 14-0.
McIntosh took a handoff and rolled to his right, lofting a pass to a wide-open Mitchell, who caught the ball in stride in the back right corner of the end zone.
