Nick Saban working on anger management
Alabama coach Nick Saban is most famous for winning national championships.
He’s probably next known best for his temper tantrums on the sidelines during the games -- when assistant coaches, referees and players are the targets of his wrath.
Saban opened up about his legendary temper to Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports, via 247sports. Said Saban:
“I always pray that I don’t get mad. People like you showing me having a fit on the that sideline makes me say, ‘That don’t look so good, man.’ I just try to be me. There was a time I didn’t always try to be me. I was very anxious and nervous about saying the wrong things. All of those things sort of made an image.
“Almost a Atilla the Hun-type coach. That wasn’t really who I was, but that’s the image who I projected. I said to Miss Terry one day that it really upsets me that the picture the media paints of me is really not who I am. And she looked at me and she said, ‘you have nobody to blame for that but yourself, because that’s who you project.’ That’s when I tried to unravel this projection that I’ve created.”
Whatever Saban is doing, it seems to be working fine, as Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the nation and trending towards a showdown with No. 1 UGA in the SEC Championship game.
