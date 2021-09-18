South Carolina
(2) Georgia
  • (1) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (11) Florida
    29
    Mississippi State
    29
    Final
    Memphis
    31
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    45
  • (22) Auburn
    3
    1st QTR
    9:37
    (10) Penn State
    0
    Central Michigan
    0
    1st QTR
    8:11
    LSU
    14
    Stanford
    Sun, 9/19 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    Tulane
    Sun, 9/19 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    (17) Ole Miss
  • Southeast Missouri State
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    59
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    (7) Texas A&M
    34
    Chattanooga
    23
    Final
    Kentucky
    28
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    Final
    Tennessee
    56
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland leaves game with injury

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) waiting for football during the first half of NCAA college football game against the Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept.4, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr)
Hakim Wright Sr.
Posted

ATHENS, Ga. -- South Carolina starting quarterback Zeb Noland left in the first quarter of the Gamecocks’ game against Georgia Saturday night.

Noland was escorted off the field to receive an X-ray by the South Carolina medical staff following what appeared to be a right hand injury. The quarterback’s throwing hand was stepped on by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter following an incomplete pass on the Gamecocks’ first offensive drive.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Doty took Noland’s place under center on South Carolina’s following drive. Doty, who was the team’s presumed starter before suffering a foot injury in August, took his first snaps of the season.

The Bulldogs are currently battling the Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

