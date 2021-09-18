South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland leaves game with injury
ATHENS, Ga. -- South Carolina starting quarterback Zeb Noland left in the first quarter of the Gamecocks’ game against Georgia Saturday night.
Noland was escorted off the field to receive an X-ray by the South Carolina medical staff following what appeared to be a right hand injury. The quarterback’s throwing hand was stepped on by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter following an incomplete pass on the Gamecocks’ first offensive drive.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Doty took Noland’s place under center on South Carolina’s following drive. Doty, who was the team’s presumed starter before suffering a foot injury in August, took his first snaps of the season.
The Bulldogs are currently battling the Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
