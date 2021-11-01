Bennett easily played his worst game of the season against the Gators, as the former walk-on was intercepted twice, while finishing with a total of 161 yards passing and one touchdown. To his credit, Bennett accepted responsibility for the team’s offensive woes after the Florida game, saying “We didn’t play as well as we have been, and that starts with me.”

The quarterback situation of No. 1-ranked UGA is a popular topic of conversation across the nation this week after Stetson Bennett’s struggles in the Florida win.

On Monday, Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South went as far to say “Kirby Smart knows Georgia can’t beat Alabama with Stetson Bennett.”

Wrote Hayes: “While we’ve all been celebrating an unreal Georgia defense, we’ve been ignoring the elephant(s) in the room: 1. Alabama is getting better and better, and is built to beat Georgia (more on that later). 2. Georgia isn’t beating Alabama, or winning CFP games, without JT Daniels playing quarterback.

“If that wasn’t abundantly clear to Smart after Georgia’s rout of Florida, after Bennett threw 2 interceptions and the Georgia offense struggled against a Gators defense that 2 weeks ago gave up 18,000 rushing yards to discombobulated LSU …”

The New York Post’s Zach Braziller had high praise for UGA’s defense, but expressed concern about the team’s quarterback situation: “(At) some point, the Bulldogs’ offense will be needed to be more than a caddy. That unit, in particular quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, underwhelmed in the win over Florida … this week, against woeful Missouri, the decision should be an easy one. Get Daniels back in there. He’s won all seven of his starts at Georgia. He’s the far more dynamic quarterback. He has a much bigger arm and gives the Bulldogs a downfield element they lack with Bennett.”

The SEC Network’s Greg McElroy, who has been one of Bennett’s biggest supporters, had this hot take on Monday, per DawgPost: “I think Stetson Bennett is the guy until proven otherwise. However, when JT Daniels is at 100% - assuming he gets there this year - it will likely be his show because this (UGA) offense will be at its best with him center.”

On Monday, Smart shared some insights on both quarterbacks, per DawgNation’s Connor Riley.