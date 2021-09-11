Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws 5 first-half TD passes, ties school mark
ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes in the first half of Saturday’s game with UAB, and he did it in the first half.
Bennett is the sixth quarterback in Georgia football history to accomplish the feat.
In the first half of Georgia’s game against UAB, the fifth-year senior displayed plenty of prowess throwing the long ball. By halftime, Bennett completed seven of eight pass attempts for 260 yards and five TDs.
Bennett was named Saturday’s starter after JT Daniels was ruled out with an upper-body injury.
Bennett’s start on Saturday was his first since Georgia’s 44-28 loss to Florida last season. After jumping to an early 14-0 lead in that game, Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder.
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES - GAME:
5 - David Greene vs. LSU, 2004
D.J. Shockley vs. Boise State, 2005
Matthew Stafford vs. Ga. Tech, 2008
Joe Cox vs. Arkansas, 2009
Aaron Murray vs. Nebraska, 2013
Stetson Bennett IV vs. Alabama at Birmingham, 2021
BENNETT’S FIRST HALF TOUCHDOWNS
14:22 - first quarter: 73-yard pass to Jermaine Burton
10:17 - first quarter: 12-yard pass to Kenny McIntosh
1:14 - first quarter: 89-yard pass to Brock Bowers
14:09 - second quarter: 61-yard pass to Arian Smith
1:13 - second quarter: 9-yard pass to Brock Bowers
UGA News
