Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws 5 first-half TD passes, ties school mark

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the Bulldogs’ game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Posted

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes in the first half of Saturday’s game with UAB, and he did it in the first half.

Bennett is the sixth quarterback in Georgia football history to accomplish the feat.

In the first half of Georgia’s game against UAB, the fifth-year senior displayed plenty of prowess throwing the long ball. By halftime, Bennett completed seven of eight pass attempts for 260 yards and five TDs.

Bennett was named Saturday’s starter after JT Daniels was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Bennett’s start on Saturday was his first since Georgia’s 44-28 loss to Florida last season. After jumping to an early 14-0 lead in that game, Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder.

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES - GAME:

5 - David Greene vs. LSU, 2004

D.J. Shockley vs. Boise State, 2005

Matthew Stafford vs. Ga. Tech, 2008

Joe Cox vs. Arkansas, 2009

Aaron Murray vs. Nebraska, 2013

Stetson Bennett IV vs. Alabama at Birmingham, 2021

BENNETT’S FIRST HALF TOUCHDOWNS

14:22 - first quarter: 73-yard pass to Jermaine Burton

10:17 - first quarter: 12-yard pass to Kenny McIntosh

1:14 - first quarter: 89-yard pass to Brock Bowers

14:09 - second quarter: 61-yard pass to Arian Smith

1:13 - second quarter: 9-yard pass to Brock Bowers

