Georgia Guard Tate Ratledge leaves game

0
In Progress
0
(5) Georgia(3) Clemson
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Sat, 9/4 on ABC @7:30
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13
  • Central Michigan
    24
    Sat, 9/4 on SEC Network @8:00
    Missouri
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Sat, 9/4 on ESPNU @8:00
    Mississippi State
    35
    Akron
    0
    In Progress
    Auburn
    27
    Eastern Illinois
    0
    In Progress
    South Carolina
    22
  • Florida Atlantic
    0
    In Progress
    (13) Florida
    14
    Kent State
    0
    In Progress
    (6) Texas A&M
    7
    East Tennessee State
    0
    In Progress
    Vanderbilt
    0
    (16) LSU
    Sun, 9/5 on FOX @12:30 AM
    UCLA
  • Louisville
    Tues, 9/7 on ESPN @12:00 AM
    Ole Miss
    South Carolina
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @4:00
    East Carolina
    Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @4:00
    Tennessee
    Alabama State
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @4:00
    Auburn
  • (13) Florida
    Sat, 9/11 on ABC @5:00
    South Florida
    (6) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/11 on FOX @7:30
    Colorado
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @8:00
    (1) Alabama
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00
    Arkansas
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Sat, 9/4 on ABC @7:30
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13

1 of 6

Georgia Guard Tate Ratledge leaves game

Tate Ratledge-Georgia football-offensive line
Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge left the game in the opening drive of his first career collegiate start. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - - In his first career start, offensive guard Tate Ratledge left the game indefinitely with what appeared to be a right foot injury.

The 6,6″, 320-lb freshman started the game at right guard before leaving following the fifth play of the game. Ratledge was replaced by junior Warren Ericson at the 12:15 minute mark in the first quarter, with Sedrick Van Pran taking over at center for Georgia.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs are currently battling the No. 3-ranked Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

UGA News

NextDawgs face biggest opener ever, but will it also be their best?
Leave a Comment