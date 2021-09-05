Georgia Guard Tate Ratledge leaves game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - - In his first career start, offensive guard Tate Ratledge left the game indefinitely with what appeared to be a right foot injury.
The 6,6″, 320-lb freshman started the game at right guard before leaving following the fifth play of the game. Ratledge was replaced by junior Warren Ericson at the 12:15 minute mark in the first quarter, with Sedrick Van Pran taking over at center for Georgia.
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs are currently battling the No. 3-ranked Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
