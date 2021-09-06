Trevor Lawrences wears UGA gear after losing bet on game
It was none other than the face of Clemson football, Trevor Lawrence, wearing Georgia Bulldogs gear in video on Monday.
Apparently Lawrence, the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, lost a bet to his teammate, former UGA star Terry Godwin.
