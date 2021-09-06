Trevor Lawrences wears UGA gear after losing bet on game

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence dons the red and black after UGA's win
Terry Godwin
Posted

It was none other than the face of Clemson football, Trevor Lawrence, wearing Georgia Bulldogs gear in video on Monday.

Apparently Lawrence, the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, lost a bet to his teammate, former UGA star Terry Godwin.

UGA News

NextAfter one game, this already feels like a special Dawgs season
Leave a Comment