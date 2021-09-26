UGA-Arkansas will be high-stakes showdown after Razorbacks upset Texas A&M

No. 16 Arkansas is the “cinderella” of college football after pulling off a 20-10 upset over No. 7 Texas A&M.

Next week’s Arkansas-Georgia game will likely be a showdown between top 10 teams after what the Razorbacks accomplished on Saturday.

It was the first win for Arkansas in 10 tries against Texas A&M, and it also completed a “Texas sweep” this season for the Razorbacks, after they also defeated the University of Texas a couple of weeks ago. Arkansas will likely move into the top 10 of the rankings after their first 4-0 start to the season since 2003.

Next week, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will get to match wits with his former coach, Kirby Smart. Pittman was UGA’s offensive line coach from 2016 to 2019 before being hired away for the top job with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will play at No. 2 UGA at noon on Saturday (ESPN).

After the emotional win over Texas A&M, Pittman wasn’t ready yet to talk about UGA:

“Oh man, I haven’t even thought about Georgia. Kirby won like 100 to nothing today.”

Arkansas’ sizzling start to the season isn’t bad news for Georgia. Some in the national media have criticized the Bulldogs’ strength of schedule, and a win against a newly-minted top 10 team will boost Georgia’s perception nationally.