UGA-Arkansas will be high-stakes showdown after Razorbacks upset Texas A&M
Next week’s Arkansas-Georgia game will likely be a showdown between top 10 teams after what the Razorbacks accomplished on Saturday.
No. 16 Arkansas is the “cinderella” of college football after pulling off a 20-10 upset over No. 7 Texas A&M.
It was the first win for Arkansas in 10 tries against Texas A&M, and it also completed a “Texas sweep” this season for the Razorbacks, after they also defeated the University of Texas a couple of weeks ago. Arkansas will likely move into the top 10 of the rankings after their first 4-0 start to the season since 2003.
Next week, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will get to match wits with his former coach, Kirby Smart. Pittman was UGA’s offensive line coach from 2016 to 2019 before being hired away for the top job with the Razorbacks.
Arkansas will play at No. 2 UGA at noon on Saturday (ESPN).
After the emotional win over Texas A&M, Pittman wasn’t ready yet to talk about UGA:
“Oh man, I haven’t even thought about Georgia. Kirby won like 100 to nothing today.”
Arkansas’ sizzling start to the season isn’t bad news for Georgia. Some in the national media have criticized the Bulldogs’ strength of schedule, and a win against a newly-minted top 10 team will boost Georgia’s perception nationally.
It’s not really accurate to say Pittman is part of Smart’s “coaching tree” when Pittman is almost 60 years old and started coaching college football 10 years before Smart was a player at UGA -- Smart himself has even downplayed that narrative.
But Pittman clearly learned from Smart, telling reporters: “I thought I knew how to recruit until I went to Georgia and worked with Kirby Smart. That is like recruiting on steroids.”
