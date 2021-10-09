9 things you may not know about UGA football
There’s so much hype around the Georgia defense -- and deservingly so, that some things get overlooked.
Here’s some underrated stats, including those from offense, we don’t talk about enough:
1. Senior linebacker Robert Beal Jr. has 7 quarterback hurries -- same number as Nolan Smith. Beal, who is often overlooked, is finally starting to reach his enormous potential after arriving at UGA as a highly-coveted recruit.
2. Junior safety Lewis Cine leads the team with 5 PBUs or “pass break ups.” Cine’s reputation is built around his physical style of play, most notably his violent collision with NFL star Kyle Pitts while he was at Florida last year. But Cine’s agility and athleticism in pass coverage is quietly equally as impressive. NFL scouts are surely noticing.
3. The leading tackler on the team is senior linebacker Channing Tindall. His ridiculous closing speed to tackle a Clemson player on the other side of the field was one of the defensive highlights of the season.
4. You want to be “elite?” How about this -- there are eight Bulldogs who now average at least one quarterback hurry per game
5. Senior running back James Cook as the team’s second-leading rusher and averages a team-best 6.2 yards per carry
6. Senior punter Jake Camarda has 15 punts. He’s dropped eight inside the 20. The other seven have been fair catches.
7. Junior running back Kenny McIntosh is the only guy on the team with a kickoff return. He’s only returned four in five games
8. How about the offensive line? It was one of the team’s biggest concerns on offense, heading into the season. Georgia ranks 5th in the country in sacks allowed with just 2.0
9. You want to see a complete team? Georgia is the only Power 5 team to rank in the top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense
Note: DawgNation reporters Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley compiled this list