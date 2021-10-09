9 things you may not know about UGA football

Here’s some underrated stats, including those from offense, we don’t talk about enough:

There’s so much hype around the Georgia defense -- and deservingly so, that some things get overlooked.

1. Senior linebacker Robert Beal Jr. has 7 quarterback hurries -- same number as Nolan Smith. Beal, who is often overlooked, is finally starting to reach his enormous potential after arriving at UGA as a highly-coveted recruit.

2. Junior safety Lewis Cine leads the team with 5 PBUs or “pass break ups.” Cine’s reputation is built around his physical style of play, most notably his violent collision with NFL star Kyle Pitts while he was at Florida last year. But Cine’s agility and athleticism in pass coverage is quietly equally as impressive. NFL scouts are surely noticing.

3. The leading tackler on the team is senior linebacker Channing Tindall. His ridiculous closing speed to tackle a Clemson player on the other side of the field was one of the defensive highlights of the season.

4. You want to be “elite?” How about this -- there are eight Bulldogs who now average at least one quarterback hurry per game

5. Senior running back James Cook as the team’s second-leading rusher and averages a team-best 6.2 yards per carry

6. Senior punter Jake Camarda has 15 punts. He’s dropped eight inside the 20. The other seven have been fair catches.