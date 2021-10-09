(2) Georgia
Georgia updates injury status for Jamaree Salyer

Georgia football-offensive line-2021
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
Posted

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer left Georgia’s game against Auburn in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Salyer is said to be “out for now,” according to the Georgia press box.

The preseason second team All-SEC selection left the game at the 7:53 mark of the second quarter. Salyer, who has more career starts than any current member of Georgia’s starting offensive line, was replaced by redshirt freshman Broderick Jones at left tackle.

The Bulldogs are currently battling the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

