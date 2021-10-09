Georgia updates injury status for Jamaree Salyer

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer left Georgia’s game against Auburn in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Salyer is said to be “out for now,” according to the Georgia press box.

The preseason second team All-SEC selection left the game at the 7:53 mark of the second quarter. Salyer, who has more career starts than any current member of Georgia’s starting offensive line, was replaced by redshirt freshman Broderick Jones at left tackle.