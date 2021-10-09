Georgia updates injury status for Jamaree Salyer
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer left Georgia’s game against Auburn in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Salyer is said to be “out for now,” according to the Georgia press box.
The preseason second team All-SEC selection left the game at the 7:53 mark of the second quarter. Salyer, who has more career starts than any current member of Georgia’s starting offensive line, was replaced by redshirt freshman Broderick Jones at left tackle.
The Bulldogs are currently battling the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
UGA News
