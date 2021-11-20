WATCH: Jordan Davis has his Heisman moment, scores rushing touchdown

ATHENS -- Fan favorite Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis gave the Bulldog faithful yet another reason to cheer for him Saturday. The defensive powerhouse made a big splash on offense with a one-yard touchdown run to score Georgia’s first touchdown of the day.

Davis, who has lined up in blocking roles for the Bulldogs in goal line situations all season, moved from the tight end position into the backfield on a third-and-goal from the one-yard line. The 6′6, 340-pound anchor took the handoff from quarterback Stetson Bennett and hammered himself into the end zone.