The Walter Camp Football Foundation released its preseason first- and second-team All-Americans on Tuesday. There were 50 players who earned spots on this list, representing 28 schools and seven different conferences (and independents).

Three Georgia players found spots, including defensive backs KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV, along with center Drew Bobo.

Bolden was the only Bulldog to receive first-team honors, while Robinson IV and Bobo were named to the second-team roster. Georgia’s trio tied for the third-highest among the schools listed, with Ohio State and Notre Dame. Texas led the way with five selections, while Oregon and Indiana finished second with four.

The SEC had the most schools (12) and players (21) selected on the 2026 preseason team. Followed by the Big Ten (7 schools, 16 players) and the Big 12 coming in with four players from four of its member schools.

As for Georgia, this should be the start to quite a few preseason accolades heading to multiple Bulldogs prior to their season-opener against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

KJ Bolden

Bolden enters his third season with Georgia, where he undoubtedly becomes one of the top playmakers for this defense, as well as one of the leaders of a secondary replacing multiple starters from a year ago.

“Time just flies so fast,” Bolden said back in the spring. “Next thing you know, I’m in my third year. Just being a leader for my team. It just came so fast, but we just got to take it on, just be ready for it. We just got to be better than how it was last year and just keep growing, keep getting better.”

Last season, Bolden started all 14 games, spending most of his time at free safety, where he had 76 total tackles - 32 solo (3rd most on the team), two interceptions, five pass break-ups, one fumble recovery, one blocked punt and was named to the 2025 The Athletic, USA Today Second-Team All-American list.

Ellis Robinson IV

Robinson also comes into his third season hoping to duplicate his 2025 campaign. After receiving minimal playing time and being redshirted his freshman season in 2024, Robinson became one of Georgia’s best players at corner this past year.

Appearing in all 14 games - 12 starts - Robinson recorded 20 total tackles, a team-high four interceptions, seven pass breakups and earned FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s played a lot of football, and he’s playing well right now,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said this spring. “He has to play within the system all the time, and that’s important, that he understands the technique we’re asking him to play with. And when he does that, he’s a really good football player.”

He joins Bolden as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Drew Bobo

Bobo returns to Georgia for his fifth season, where he will once again lead and anchor the offensive line from the center position.

The redshirt senior is looking to make this his final year count after a foot injury sidelined him for the final two games of the 2025 season against Alabama and Ole Miss. His loss proved costly for Georgia, which never found its offensive rhythm once he was gone.

“Drew makes all the calls. Drew makes all the decisions,”Smart said in an interview with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory. “He knows fronts. He anticipates things. That was a big factor to end the season, losing Drew, not having him out there, the confidence level of the other O-linemen to make those calls.”

Last year, Bobo played in 11 games and was the team’s highest-graded offensive lineman in 2025 (75.5 Pro Football Focus grade), allowing zero sacks and pressures on 47 pass-block snaps.

He helped lead an offense that averaged 32.1 points-per-game, 182.1 rushing yards-per-game and 220.3 passing yards-per-game.