Travon Walker trending to No. 1 overall pick, per oddsmakers

ESPN went as far to say that Walker “emerges as the consensus favorite to be the top pick by sporting books” on Monday evening.

The NFL Draft is two days away, and UGA star Travon Walker is gaining a lot of momentum from oddsmakers to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

Walker’s meteoric rise is surreal when you consider (1) he wasn’t even on lists when oddsmakers first started releasing candidates for the No. 1 pick, and (2) Walker was not even named All-SEC first or second team as a junior this past season.

The rapid rise has to do with Walker’s stellar showing at the NFL combine. And folks who watch Georgia football closely know that the 2021 defense was one of the best in college history, and directly led to the Bulldogs winning their first national championship since 1980.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick, and Walker’s main competition is another edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, although there has been some new chatter about N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, (Jaguars GM Trent) Baalke gets the final call, which is why Walker is currently the overall favorite go No. 1,” a PointsBet spokesman told ESPN.

PFF’s Ari Meirov released his final mock draft on Tuesday, and he had Walker over Hutchinson at the top spot.

“Most people around the league believe Aidan Hutchinson should be the pick here at No. 1. However, people who know Trent Baalke and have worked with him in the past say that traits and measurables are very important to him. And it’s hard to find a prospect with better measurables than Walker: 6-foot-5, 272 pounds with 35 1/2-inch arms and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash while also posting a 35 1/2-inch vertical. Walker is a remarkable athlete who would be the classic Baalke pick.”