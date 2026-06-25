For as much chatter as there has been about Georgia’s recruiting struggles in the 2027 recruiting cycle, it has seemed to eschew the fact that Georgia has multiple 5-star prospects among its current commitments.

The most recent was tight end Jaxon Dollar. He joined the fold in May, picking Georgia over the likes of Notre Dame and Oregon. Georgia’s track record of success under Todd Hartley speaks for itself at the tight end position. To this point, Hartley seems immune to some of the struggles plaguing Georgia recruiting.

As for the other, Kemon Spell represents a much bigger win. The Bulldogs swooped in to land the Pennsylvania product after Penn State parted with James Franklin. Despite interest from Miami and others, Spell’s words and actions have made it very clear he’s locked in with the Bulldogs.

Spell is the consensus No. 1-ranked running back in the country this cycle. Those types of players don’t come cheap.

If Spell signs with Georgia and ends the cycle as a 5-star prospect, he’d be the first to do so since Georgia signed Zamir White in the 2018 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have landed a number of talented backs of late, but none that compare to that of Spell.

The addition of Spell comes at an opportune time for the Georgia running back room. The current depth chart is ultimately a big reason Georgia was able to prioritize and land a player like Spell.

And if Georgia is going to land 5-star players like Spell, the No. 7 overall recruit in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings, it may need to have a similar alignment with its current roster moving forward.

Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens both elected to return to Georgia for the 2026 season. They were Georgia’s leading rushers last season and figure to give Georgia a potent rushing attack again in 2026.

Much of Georgia’s current running back room is on the older side of the age curve. Frazier and Bowens are both draft-eligible after this season, which will be their third in Athens. The same is true for Dwight Phillips Jr., who had arguably the strongest spring of any running back.

Georgia dipped into the transfer portal to add Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell to the room as well. Dowdell is entering his senior season, but thanks to NCAA rule changes regarding eligibility, he’ll actually have two seasons of college football left.

Point being, Georgia is in a position to experience significant turnover at the running back spot following this season. Not all of the players listed above will likely head to the NFL, but it would be pretty surprising if Georgia didn’t at least experience some turnover at the position.

Georgia does have younger options on the roster that it expects to stick around for multiple seasons. But redshirt freshman Bo Walker and freshman Jae Lamar are both unproven. What’s more is that in each of the previous two recruiting cycles, Walker and Lamar were the only high school running backs signed by Georgia.

Those lighter recruiting classes help clear the way for someone like Spell. He won’t face the same stiff competition when he arrives at Georgia that Lamar will this coming season.

Spell isn’t the only running back Georgia has committed in this class, as the Bulldogs also have a pledge from Noah Parker. He is a 3-star prospect from Montezuma, Georgia, and plays at the same high school that produced Georgia legend Roquan Smith.

We know that the price for elite incoming recruits is getting more expensive with seemingly each recruiting class. With the lack of a truly enforceable cap, market forces are only going to continue to drive the cost for talent up in recent years.

It seemed scandalous when Ohio State had a roster that cost more than $20 million prior to the 2024 season. The expectation is that multiple teams have spent more than $40 million on their respective rosters entering this upcoming season.

To this point, Georgia hasn’t shown a willingness to spend the way an LSU, Texas A&M or Texas has in terms of acquiring the best of the very best. The Bulldogs have been more frugal in terms of doling out dollars for the best high school prospects in the country.

“I don’t want you to have to take a discount,” Smart said in an interview with Josh Pate. “OK, a discount might be a little less than year one or two. We have we have traditionally paid our players junior and senior year as much as anybody at those positions. We don’t want to start [earlier] because I want you to earn it and work your way up.”

What makes Spell such a vital prospect for Georgia is that he represents the type of player who can come in immediately and be one of the top skill players on Georgia’s team.

Nate Frazier was Georgia’s leading rusher in his first-ever game, due in part to a suspension for running back Trevor Etienne. Frazier finished his first season with a team-high 671 rushing yards.

Spell will almost certainly have the same opportunity to produce early at Georgia. That’s what makes him a player worth allocating significant resources to, even if he will be unproven when he gets to campus.

The years of Georgia stacking 5-star prospects every year are probably done. The Bulldogs signed at least four 5-star prospects every year from 2018 through 2025. If Spell and Dollar sign as 5-star prospects, it would give Georgia a total of two in the previous two recruiting cycles.

Spell projects as the kind of player, thanks to his own talents and the future Georgia depth chart in front of him, that can come in and play as a 5-star freshman. Much of the same proved true for Elijah Griffin on the defensive line last season for Georgia.

Georgia seemingly tried to follow a similar model at quarterback last season with Jared Curtis. The Bulldogs went all in with Curtis, though he didn’t have a path to immediate playing time with Gunner Stockton returning for his senior season. That’s the biggest reason Curtis spurned Georgia for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Missing out on Curtis highlights the downside of putting so much on a premium talent, only to see him end up elsewhere. Georgia didn’t land a 2027 quarterback prospect until it landed Colton Nussmeier earlier this month, well after most teams had locked up their quarterback prospects.

Georgia tried to do something similar with regard to Donte Wright in this cycle as well. Georgia stands to likely lose Ellis Robinson after the season and potentially Demello Jones as well. Georgia identified the 5-star cornerback early and made him a priority.

Yet Wright flipped to Miami in May. And now Georgia sits with zero defensive back recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle as we near July.

The stakes have clearly been raised when it comes to recruiting. That makes the addition of Spell all the more important for the Georgia program.

Not just because of what he signifies to the recruiting class but because of the obvious need he will address when he steps in next fall.