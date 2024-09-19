ATHENS — Kirby Smart is handing off to Trevor Etienne with the season on the line at Georgia, literally and figuratively.

The Bulldogs head coach does everything with purpose, so it was notable he chose Etienne to speak on behalf of the offense during this bye week entering into a most pivotal showdown at Alabama.

Georgia fans know the 7:30 p.m. game on Sept. 28 against the Crimson Tide will set the tone for the season.

Even with a 12-team playoff making one or two losses sustainable, a win over Alabama is at or near the top of every Georgia fan’s wish list.

So it was Etienne stepping behind the mic on Tuesday, identified by Smart as a player elevates others around him with his hard work and attitude, as much as he did his running style down the stretch at Kentucky.

Etienne accounted for 51 of Georgia’s 68 yards on what proved to be the game-winning drive, picking up three first downs before Branson Robinson scored on a 3-yard TD plunge.

Etienne, on the sideline, cheered for Robinson just as he did when freshman Nate Frazier had success in the opening game against Clemson.

It’s that sort of team-first attitude — and ownership — that resonates with Smart.

And, fact is, Georgia probably doesn’t beat Kentucky without the sort of veteran performance Etienne provided, returning from a mild, first-half shoulder injury to finish the job.

“We haven’t been playing the Georgia brand of football,” Etienne said Tuesday, boldly stating what most every Bulldogs’ observer has noted, even as the team has held the No. 1 ranking largely on a reputation built by players no longer in the program.

Smart and his Georgia football program need catalysts like Etienne — players who can spark energy, motivate others, and lead the team in the right direction.

Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis was once such a voice and presence, the key to the Bulldogs’ back-to-back titles with his decision to return for another year, and his charisma and team-first attitude on the field.

Three-time All-American Brock Bowers was that catalyst on the field, taking short passes and running through or away from defenders at any and all junctures of games, keeping drives alive and padding stats for quarterbacks who ultimately reap the benefits by nature of their position.

Smart has such a strong belief in Etienne that he sent him out for interviews knowing the media would be obligated to ask about old news items.

Etienne, to his credit, handled questions about his transfer from Florida nine months ago with class and humbly acknowledged his speeding ticket nearly six months ago — and his suspension three weeks ago — sharing the lessons he learned.

But just as the talented back always manages to spin away, break tackles and fall forward at the end of his runs, Etienne stayed on point with the message Smart sent him out to deliver.

“Our biggest thing as a whole, just execution, that’s something we can do better as a team, in all three phases,” Etienne said, speaking on behalf of the Georgia football team.

“The G speaks for itself.”

Indeed, and so did Smart’s decision to choose Etienne to speak on behalf of the offense during a most critical time of the season.

The Bulldogs have this week to make things right, work on themselves, and get back on track so they might challenge mighty Alabama on Saban Field under the lights on Sept. 28.

Etienne is sure to play a key role in the showdown with the Tide, just as he has been playing a key role inspiring teammates on and off the field.

Lessons learned from his older brother, former Clemson star and current NFL back Travis Etienne, are applied each day.

“Don’t worry about leaving a legacy, live a legacy,,” Trevor said older brother Travis once told him. “I carry that with me through life.”

Georgia football teammates are counting on it, and Smart has been around players long enough to know that Etienne is determined to deliver.