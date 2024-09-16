ATHENS — Georgia’s close call, 13-12 win at Kentucky on Saturday night is the best thing that could have happened for this particular group of Bulldogs.

Georgia has been put on notice and Kirby Smart has two weeks to make sure the message resonates for his No. 1-ranked program.

“The best news is,” Kirby Smart told the ABC-TV cameras after the game, “we can coach these guys up and get better, because the number one thing we’ve got to do is get better.”

Suddenly, Smart’s messages should take on more weight with his players.

One can just imagine what Smart might say at the next practice over the microphone: “Do y’all want to get your ass kicked at Alabama? No? Then finish the drill …. "

Fact is, much of the hay is in the barn where players’ physical improvement stands, as strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair is charged each offseason with getting UGA talent in top physical condition.

The Bigs

It has been a year-and-half since Smart challenged his defensive lineman by saying he wasn’t sure if Georgia had any train wreckers or havoc makers on deck to replace the likes of first-round pick Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Nolan Smith.

If you’re looking for an area of concern through the first three games, red lights are flashing on the UGA defensive line, and particularly the tackles.

Georgia ranks 46th in the nation in run defense, giving up an average of 110.7 yards per game on the ground after Kentucky ran for 170 in Saturday night’s slugfest.

UGA’s lack of defensive dominance up front — which will get better with a healthy Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson on the field, and the maturation and health of promising young players who are improving — is something Glenn Schumann must evaluate closely all season when scheming.

Through three games, that mission has been accomplished by a defense that has yet to give up a touchdown and didn’t allow Kentucky a play of 20 yards or more on its 73 offensive snaps (and has given up just two on 173 snaps this season).

The quarterback

The Georgia offense, meanwhile, needs Carson Beck to perform and lead like the big-money NIL player he is rather than just look like it with the Lamborghini and Louis Vuitton tastes he chooses to advertise on social media and Dawg Walk.

There’s an expectation that comes with such showmanship, and not just from fans — but from teammates, as well.

Beck, by nature of the quarterback position, is expected to lead and empower those around him by building relationships as Smart publicly encouraged him to do throughout the spring and offseason.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is a proven strategist and mentor, having overseen the winningest QB in UGA history, a No. 1 quarterback pick, the SEC’s all-time leading passer and the highest scoring offense in school history.

Beck’s talent is undeniable, but he has at times appeared shaky in clutch situations and has some things left to prove before an NFL team targets him as a Top 10 pick in the draft next April.

The Big Game

Georgia and Alabama have two weeks to prepare for their Sept. 28 showdown in Tuscaloosa, the Tide rolling in off an impressive 42-10 win at Wisconsin last Saturday.

Alabama, like Georgia, had somewhat of a scare leading South Florida 14-13 entering into the fourth quarter of a game two weeks ago before pulling away for a 42-16 win.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes combine with freshman phenom receiver Ryan Williams to give Alabama an explosive offense.

Smart and his coaches have two weeks to figure it out — and get the Georgia locker room right — before what could be the most pivotal game of the season.

Smart has won 21 consecutive games when he has had more than a week to prepare — dating back to a Sugar Bowl loss to Texas at the end of the 2018 regular season.

The messaging is sure to be on point, but it will be up to the Bulldogs’ players, and team leaders, to make sure it is properly received and applied.

Georgia can thank Kentucky for reminding it just how much work needs to be done, and how daunting of a task playing on the road under the lights in the SEC can be.