LOOK: Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pays off National Championship bet in hilarious fashion

Tua Tagovailoa played a direct role in denying Georgia a National Championship in 2018. But he wasn’t around in January to prevent the Bulldogs’ from taking down the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 National Championship Game.

And because of that Georgia win, Tagovailoa had to pay up. It took him a while to do so but on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback wore a UGA shirt while making an appearance.