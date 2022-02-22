LOOK: Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pays off National Championship bet in hilarious fashion

January 8, 2018 Atlanta - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) runs with a football in the second half during College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2018. Alabama came back from a 13-point second half deficit after switching to the young quarterback in a dramatic 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in the college football title game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Tua Tagovailoa played a direct role in denying Georgia a National Championship in 2018. But he wasn’t around in January to prevent the Bulldogs’ from taking down the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 National Championship Game.

And because of that Georgia win, Tagovailoa had to pay up. It took him a while to do so but on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback wore a UGA shirt while making an appearance.

