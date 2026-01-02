Georgia isn’t just losing players to the transfer portal now that the season is over but coaches are moving on as well.

Two analysts have reportedly landed on-field coaching jobs at other schools.

Player Connection Coordinator David Hill is now set to be the running backs coach at Colorado State, according to a report from Matt Zenitz. He has spent the previous four seasons on Georgia’s staff in a behind-the-scenes role. Hill has had a hand in landing players from the West Coast, in addition to working as an assistant running backs coach.

Assistant Quality Control coach David Metcalf is also on the move, as he is reportedly set to become the safeties coach at Western Kentucky, per Zenitz.

Georgia plays Western Kentucky next season, as the Bulldogs welcome the Hilltoppers into Athens on Sept. 12.

Georgia has not yet seen any on field assistant coaches depart the program, though former co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp took the job as the defensive coordinator with the Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs brought back all 10 on-field assistant coaches last season, a major point of pride for Kirby Smart, as he values continuity.

Georgia’s 2025 season came to an end on Thursday when the Bulldogs lost 39-34 to Ole Miss.