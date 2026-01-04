clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia DL Christen Miller announces NFL draft decision
ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced his future plans, as he will be moving on to the NFL.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2026 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia football 2026 roster has already begun to take shape, even as the Bulldogs continue through the 2025 season. Below you can find the latest on the transfer portal, …
Connor Riley
Georgia makes it clear Gunner Stockton will, and has to, improve moving …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton’s first full season as Georgia’s starting quarterback ended in a familiar spot.
Connor Riley
Two Georgia analysts reportedly land on-field coaching jobs elsewhere
Georgia isn’t just losing players to the transfer portal now that the season is over but coaches are moving on as well.
Connor Riley
Georgia outside linebacker becomes the latest Bulldog to enter the …
ATHENS — Outside linebacker Kris Jones is the latest Georgia player to make it known that they will be leaving the program via the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
