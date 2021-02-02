Former UGA player to sell ‘Tyler Simmons Was Onsides’ merchandise

Former UGA football player Tyler Simmons is selling t-shirts to commemorate his most famous play as a Bulldog.

Simmons is selling “Tyler Simmons Was Onsides” merchandise, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

It references play that will forever live in UGA folklore:

In the 2017 national championship game, Simmons blocked a punt in the third quarter, deep in Alabama territory with the game slipping away from the Crimson Tide. Some think this play should’ve put away the game, which was later decided in overtime.

However, Simmons’ historically clutch play was nullified when the officiating crew incorrectly ruled he was offsides. TV replays clearly showed Simmons timed the snap perfectly.

When longtime Big Ten referee Dan Capron retired last year, he acknowledged the Simmons’ call as one of the biggest missed calls from his lengthy career, per the Chicago Tribune. Capron didn’t throw that flag on Simmons, but he was the head referee for the game.

The Simmons penalty upset so many UGA fans (and obviously, rightly so) that the blown call became a meme. Simmons would’ve likely have transformed into a Georgia football legend (like Terry Hoage in 1980) for the clutch play had the right call been made, and had the Bulldogs gone on to win the national title.

Flash forward to now: Simmons is selling the “Tyler Simmons was Onside” merchandise, and $1 out of every $25 made will go to the non-profit Extra Special People (ESP).