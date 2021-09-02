Mel Kiper Jr.: Adam Anderson tops list of NFL draft prospects in Georgia-Clemson showdown

ATHENS — Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his 2022 NFL Draft ‘Big Board,” and the Georgia football team has some players moving up. Adam Anderson, who recently shared that he’s aiming for 20 sacks this season, is Kiper’s No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 16 overall, earning high praise from the longtime ESPN draft analyst. RELATED: Georgia breakout star Adam Anderson shares astronomically high goals

“Out of all the 2020 tape I studied this summer, Anderson’s might have been the most impressive,” Kiper penned in his ESPN-plus pay site article. “He has the potential to be a big-time sack artist.” Anderson looks to make his first impression of the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when Georgia plays Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Bulldogs senior Jordan Davis, like Anderson, is ranked No. 1 at his respective position. Kiper ranks Davis as the No. 1 defense tackle, with UGA teammate Devonte Wyatt the No. 6 defensive tackle.

A handful of other Bulldogs are ranked in Kiper’s Top 10 at their respective position despite being overlooked on preseason All-American and all-conference teams. The Tigers also have two of Kiper’s Top 25 prospects in cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (No. 19) and receiver Justyn Ross (No. 25). Here’s a look at the Georgia and Clemson players ranked in Kiper’s Top 10 for the 2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback

No. 10 JT Daniels, Georgia Running back No. 9 Zamir White, Georgia Wide receivers No. 5 Justyn Ross, Clemson Offensive guards No. 2 Jamaree Salyer, Georgia No. 6 Jordan McFadden, Clemson Defensive ends No. 9 Xavier Thomas, Clemson Defensive tackles

No. 1 Jordan Davis, Georgia No. 5 Tyler Davis, Clemson No. 6 Devonte Wyatt, Georgia Inside linebackers No. 2 Nakobe Dean, Georgia Outside linebackers No. 1 Adam Anderson, Georgia Cornerbacks No. 3 Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson