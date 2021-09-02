Mel Kiper Jr.: Adam Anderson tops list of NFL draft prospects in Georgia-Clemson showdown
ATHENS — Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his 2022 NFL Draft ‘Big Board,” and the Georgia football team has some players moving up.
Adam Anderson, who recently shared that he’s aiming for 20 sacks this season, is Kiper’s No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 16 overall, earning high praise from the longtime ESPN draft analyst.
“Out of all the 2020 tape I studied this summer, Anderson’s might have been the most impressive,” Kiper penned in his ESPN-plus pay site article. “He has the potential to be a big-time sack artist.”
Anderson looks to make his first impression of the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when Georgia plays Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Bulldogs senior Jordan Davis, like Anderson, is ranked No. 1 at his respective position. Kiper ranks Davis as the No. 1 defense tackle, with UGA teammate Devonte Wyatt the No. 6 defensive tackle.
A handful of other Bulldogs are ranked in Kiper’s Top 10 at their respective position despite being overlooked on preseason All-American and all-conference teams.
The Tigers also have two of Kiper’s Top 25 prospects in cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (No. 19) and receiver Justyn Ross (No. 25).
Here’s a look at the Georgia and Clemson players ranked in Kiper’s Top 10 for the 2022 NFL Draft:
Quarterback
No. 10 JT Daniels, Georgia
Running back
No. 9 Zamir White, Georgia
Wide receivers
No. 5 Justyn Ross, Clemson
Offensive guards
No. 2 Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
No. 6 Jordan McFadden, Clemson
Defensive ends
No. 9 Xavier Thomas, Clemson
Defensive tackles
No. 1 Jordan Davis, Georgia
No. 5 Tyler Davis, Clemson
No. 6 Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Inside linebackers
No. 2 Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Outside linebackers
No. 1 Adam Anderson, Georgia
Cornerbacks
No. 3 Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
No. 10 Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Safeties
No. 3 Lewis Cine, Georgia
Kickers & Punters
No. 3 Jake Camarda, Georgia