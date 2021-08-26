Georgia football breakout star Adam Anderson aiming for 20 sacks

Adam Anderson came to Georgia knowing Kirby Smart would put him in the best position to succeed. Turns out the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Anderson is so talented that Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning want him to play multiple positions, from outside linebacker to the star position where he could be matched up with receivers.

Anderson, who had 6 1/2 sacks last season coming off the bench in 10 games, said he prefers lining up with his hand on the ground coming off the edge, but he’s confident he can get to quarterbacks when he’s in rush mode from anywhere. RELATED: Where Georgia players rank in ESPN Top 100, who was overlooked “It doesn’t matter to me when it comes to pass-rushing, that’s second nature to me,” Anderson said. “If you aren’t an athlete or a baller, you shouldn’t have to choose whether you want to come from outside or inside, you should be able to come from both.” Azeez Ojulari, the outgoing SEC sacks leader, predicted Anderson would have 10 or more sacks this season. While Anderson appreciates the confidence his former teammate has in him, he made it clear he’s aiming higher. “He said 10, but I’m really going for 20,” Anderson said. “That’s wild to say, but if you go for something smaller, you aren’t really getting anything out of it.”

RELATED: Adam Anderson top Bulldog in ESPN 2022 NFL Draft ratings Anderson confirmed reports he ran a 4.47-second time in the 40-yard dash earlier in the offseason, but he has set lofty goals in that arena, as well. “I did run a 4.47, (and) I feel like most people, that would be something to be excited about,” Anderson said. “But that’s not my approach. “The goal is to run like a 4.3, weighing around 250,” Anderson said. “So that’s my goal and something I’m still working on.” Anderson was recently projected as the top NFL Draft talent on the Georgia football team by ESPN. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy explained why.

RELATED: NFL expert shares juices on Georgia defensive stars “He projects very easily, in terms of the position, he projects somewhere on the edge, he’s more than athletic enough to play sam linebacker in most schemes,” Nagy said “You turn on the tape, that first step ….He really has a pass rush arsenal, he can win with speed, he’s got speed to power, you see that a bunch, he can counter inside. “He’s a really exciting guy to watch.” RELATED: Adam Anderson has an eye-opening offseason, impresses immediately

