Police show up after UGA fans’ sing-along in Indianapolis
Georgia fans are making their presence known in Indianapolis, location for Monday night’s national championship game.
Police were called in after some Bulldog fans started a version of “Calling the Dawgs” inside of St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, a famous landmark in Indianapolis (see video below).
UGA News
