(3) Georgia
Tues, 1/11 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
(1) Alabama

Police show up after UGA fans’ sing-along in Indianapolis

January 9, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Georgia fans cheer as team buses leave their hotel heading to Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia fans are making their presence known in Indianapolis, location for Monday night’s national championship game.

Police were called in after some Bulldog fans started a version of “Calling the Dawgs” inside of St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, a famous landmark in Indianapolis (see video below).

