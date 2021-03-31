Update: Georgia football receiver Jermaine Burton suffered hyperextended knee

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton suffered a hyperextended knee in Tuesday’s practice, but sources close to the situation say the injury is not expected to require surgery.

Burton, who has undergone an MRI, is expected to be held out of contact drills the remainder of spring.

Burton is projected to be the Bulldogs’ top receiving threat after George Pickens suffered a torn ACL in a March 23 practice.

Pickens is targeting a November return, and Coach Kirby Smart said last week he’s hopeful that doctors will clear the gifted receiver in time for him to contribute on the 2021 team.

In addition to Burton, second-year receiver Justin Robinson is working at the X, the position formerly held by Pickens.

Unlike the speedy Burton (6-foot, 200 pounds), Robinson is a bigger target (6-4, 220) who plays a more physical style and is more of a factor in the run game with his aggressive style of play.

Smart said the targets Pickens would have gotten will not only be distributed among other receivers, but also the tight ends and the running backs.

Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh is another key player who is out for spring drills at Georgia.

McIntosh, the most versatile of the Bulldogs’ backs, suffered a dislocated elbow earlier this month. McIntosh will not require surgery.