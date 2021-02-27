Update on Tae Crowder and his mother’s brand-new Mercedes

Former UGA linebacker Tae Crowder is one of the feel-good stories of the NFL after beating the odds to start as a rookie for New York Giants. Crowder was the final player selected in last year’s draft.

Crowder, who recently surprised his mother with a new Mercedes, was profiled this week by NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. Here’s some of the top takes:

— Crowder’s mother has yet to drive the new Mercedes since she was surprised with it a couple of weeks ago, although the story does not say way.

— Crowder finished last season third in tackles among NFL rookie linebackers, and the other two were first-round picks.

— His position coach with the New York Giants is Kevin Sherrer, who helped convince to move from running back to linebacker while both were at UGA

— Rosenblatt wrote that Crowder was “starry-eyed” when he showed up to camp and met Giants running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and linebacker Blake Martinez for the first time.

— Crowder’s mother clearly deserves a lot of credit for her son’s inspirational journey in football: “I know people always label single moms as: ‘Their kid’s not going to make it. Their kid’s aren’t raised properly enough … Well, Tae made it.”