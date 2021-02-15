Former UGA player gifts his mother a new Mercedes

Fresh off his rookie season in the NFL, former UGA player Tae Crowder gifted his mother with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz over the weekend.

Crowder’s proud moment with his mother was caught on video, and he published it on his Instagram account with the words “I appreciate you for everything.”

Crowder is one of the top UGA feel-good stories over the last decade. He committed to Georgia Southern out of high school, but switched to UGA when he got a last-minute offer after future NFL standout Chris Carson switched from the Bulldogs to Oklahoma State shortly before signing day.

At Georgia, Crowder barely played his first three seasons after changing from running back to linebacker. But he never quit or transferred.

Last year, Crowder was the last player selected in the NFL draft – a spot that is known as “Mr. Irrelevant.” Crowder played in seven games as a rookie with the New York Giants, starting three contests. His highlights were a forced fumble against the Redskins, and sacking Russell Wilson.

Crowder is living the dream as someone who somehow figures out ways to consistently beat the odds. Through it all, Crowder has never forgotten his mother’s support for his promising football career.