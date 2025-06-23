Georgia has seen one of its wide receiver commitments in the 2026 recruiting class flip his commitment, as Vance Spafford announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Spafford is the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle per the On3 Industry rankings. The move does not come as a surprise, as Spafford had taken other visits and had been trending away from Georgia, even after taking an official visit this month.

Spafford first committed to Georgia in October of 2024.

With Spafford no longer in the class, Georgia has 18 commitments at the moment. Georgia does have two wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class, as it holds commitments from four-star prospects Ryan Mosley and Brady Marchese. Both players are from the state of Georgia, while Spafford is from Tustin, California.

Georgia may not have to wait long to find a replacement for Spafford, as four-star prospect Craig Dandridge is set to announce his commitment on Thursday.

Even with Spafford no longer a part of the class, Georgia does have the No. 6 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Georgia did flip the commitment of four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle on Sunday and the Bulldogs have several top targets set to announce their commitments this week.

Georgia signed five wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, led by five-star prospect Talyn Taylor. The Bulldogs have also typically relied on the transfer portal to fill out the wide receiver room, as they added Noah Thomas of Texas A&M and Zachariah Branch of USC this offseason.