Vince Dooley’s Top 10 wins as Georgia football coach, and what he said about them

ATHENS — The late Vince Dooley stands as Georgia’s winningest coach of all-time with 201 victories along with six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. The school, working with Dooley, released a list of the legendary coach’s Top 10 wins from his 25-year coaching career.

Included with each one is a comment from Coach Dooley, who passed away on Friday at the age of 90: RELATED: Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message on passing of VInce Dooley 1. Jan. 1, 1981: Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10 (Sugar Bowl, New Orleans). “It had to be the best because it meant the national championship. It was not the prettiest game we ever played but the end result is the reason it has to be number one.” 2. Jan. 2, 1984: Georgia 10, Texas 9 (Cotton Bowl, Dallas). “We were decided underdogs and undefeated Texas would have been national champions had we not won. The way we won in the last few minutes made it exciting, especially with John Lastinger in his last game as a Georgia quarterback, scoring the winning touchdown and saying ‘Glory, Glory to Ole Georgia” as he handed the ball to the official.”

3. Nov. 8, 1980: Georgia 26, Florida 21 (Jacksonville). “The Belue to Scott play will be indelible in the minds of Georgia people for generations. What a comeback after it appeared all hope was lost. That win moved us to number one in the polls the following week and was essential to winning the national championship.” 4. Oct. 2, 1976: Georgia 21, Alabama 0 (Athens). “To win in a shutout over Alabama, which had dominated football for so long in the decade of the 1970′s, resulted in one of the greatest celebrations ever in the city of Athens.” 5. Sept. 18, 1965: Georgia 18, Alabama 17 (Athens). “The flea flicker and the two-point conversion led to such sheer excitement after the game. It got us off to a great start in my second year defeating a team that had won the national championship the year before and went on to win another national title after the loss to Georgia.”

6. Oct. 2, 1965: Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Ann Arbor). “This was a win for the South--to come back and win the game in the fourth quarter against a truly colossal-looking Michigan team before a crowd of 100,000 in Ann Arbor. Coming back to a crowd of 10,000 at the Athens airport, I really believe this was a victory that not only united the Georgia people but the entire South as well. I think many thought this was our second chance at Gettysburg, and we were able to win this time.” 7. Nov. 6, 1976: Georgia 41, Florida 27 (Jacksonville). “This was one of the great comebacks I’ve seen after being down two touchdowns at halftime. We totally dominated the second half outscoring Florida 28-0 which enabled us to win the SEC championship.” 8. Nov. 12, 1966: Georgia 21, Auburn 13 (Auburn). “This was our first championship win and another great comeback. We were down 13-0 at halftime but in the second half, we shut out Auburn and scored 21 points of our own.”

9. Dec. 2, 1978: Georgia 29, Georgia Tech 28 (Athens). “This was one of the great spectator games in my memory. There were more different things to take place in a game than I had ever seen--an on-side kick, a kick-off return for a TD, a punt return for a touchdown, a fourth down play that enabled us to score, a young freshman (Buck Belue) coming off the bench to lead us to victory, a two-point play that finally won the game, and an interception to stop Tech’s final drive.” 10. Nov. 25, 1971: Georgia 28, Georgia Tech 24 (Atlanta). “One of the truly great drives in Georgia history with Andy Johnson completing a fourth-and-15 pass to Mike Greene and then Jimmy Poulos going over the top with 14 seconds left.”

