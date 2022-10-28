Kirby Smart offers heartfelt message following passing of Georgia icon Vince Dooley

Georgia lost an icon on Friday as Vince Dooley, the program’s all-time winningest coach and long-time athletic director, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday at the age of 90, with his wife and four children by his side.

Georgia president Jere Morehead, athletic director Josh Brooks and football head coach Kirby Smart all released official statements on the passing of Dooley.

“Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley. He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed by our community, university, and in college athletics.” -- UGA football coach Kirby Smart

“I join the entire Bulldog Nation in expressing our sadness over the loss of our legendary and treasured athletic leader and dear friend. first had the opportunity to spend significant time with Coach Dooley when I served as Faculty Athletics Representative 20 years ago. I have always been grateful for the many ways he worked to make the University of Georgia a stronger and better institution. My fondest memory is going to his home to tell him we planned to name Dooley Field in his honor. He will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and learn from him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Barbara and all members of the Dooley family.” -- UGA President Jere Morehead

“We are heartbroken to hear of Coach Dooley’s passing. Georgia Athletics is what it is today because of Vince Dooley. He was a role model, mentor and friend. My thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and his entire family. Vince Dooley was one of the greatest coaches and athletics administrators of all time, and I am humbled and honored to serve in a role that he built. All of us at the University of Georgia will continue to honor his legacy for years to come.” -- Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks

Those with Georgia connections were not the only ones to offer thoughts and prayers to the Dooley family on Friday, demonstrating Dooley’s impact on collegiate athletics. He was also an Auburn graduate and coach as well.