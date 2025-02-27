INDIANAPOLIS — Warren Brinson took the words right out of the mouths of Georgia football fans who follow the NFL.

“You see what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing in the NFL, they’re dominating,” Brinson said during his media interview at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday.

“so I think teams shouldn’t look past drafting a Bulldogs player, because nobody comes from a culture that we come from. Every NFL scout knows Georgia has the hardest practices in the country and our coaches demand the most from us at all times.”

Indeed, and that’s why UGA has 14 players attending the 2025 NFL Combine this week with hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brinson isn’t a first-round headliner like teammates Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks or Jalon Walker, but he invested every bit as much as a fifth-year senior.

“How did Georgia prepare me? Georgia prepared me by the physicality aspect of going through something so hard,” Brinson said. “I came in with 14 guys at Georgia, and I think only five us made it through. That’s the biggest thing, it’s hard at Georgia If you can last at Georgia, you can last anywhere, they build a culture of men.

“If you can make it at Georgia, you can make it anywhere.”

Brinson, at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, certainly has the look of a Bulldogs’ lineman that can make it in the NFL.

“My number one goal is to perform and show why I’m one of the best defensive tackles in the country,” Brinson said. “Some people talk about how my play was inconsistent, but when you put all my best plays up there, they’re up there with the best guys that are here, and probably better than most of the guys that are here.

“I’m trying to show that I’m a super athletic D-Tackle for this size.”

It’s a safe bet Brinson will get his shot with the success past Georgia defensive linemen have had at the NFL level.

Bulldogs’ defensive line coach Tray Scott has much to do with that, according to Brinson.

“Tray Scott, he has what I call continuing development, he’s not going to let you get stagnant in the process or think you’ve arrived, because nobody has arrived,” Brinson said. “Tray Scott was the same guy who recruited me in July 2018 as this past January after the Sugar Bowl, an amazing coach — I think the best defensive line coach in the country.

“If kids really truly want to learn how to play football and develop, they would go to the University of Georgia to be coached by Tray Scott. He helped me develop a love that I didn’t know I had for the game of football, and he honestly changed my life.”