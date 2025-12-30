clock icon
15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
15 minutes ago
WATCH: Young Georgia fan who refused to sing Rocky Top goes viral again …
Turns out refusing to sing Rocky Top really does pay off for one young Georgia fan.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
Georgia brings ‘intrinsic motivation’ to New Orleans, Sugar Bowl edge
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s defense has been taking to the field with an edge, the numbers reflect it, and it’s easy to understand why the Bulldogs’ edge will be even sharper …
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Georgia football 2026 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia football 2026 roster has already begun to take shape, even as the Bulldogs continue through the 2025 season. Below you can find the latest on the transfer portal, …
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
Mike Bobo blunt on Georgia offensive mission: ‘We gotta finish’
ATHENS — Georgia had talent on last year’s roster.
Connor Riley
9 hours ago
Ole Miss insider reveals key for Rebels upset over Georgia in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss knows how quickly things could go sour in the Sugar Bowl if it’s not on top of its game this week.
Mike Griffith
