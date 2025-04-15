Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2432 (April 15, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments made by Paul Finebaum at UGA’s offensive coordinator. He will also examine the play of quarterback Gunner Stockton during the G-Day game and spring practice. He will also take a look at one area Kirby Smart would like to see his team improve heading into the fall. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by to share his G-Day insights and later in the show Jake Fromm joins to share his status of the UGA quarterback position.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum calls Mike Bobo an ‘inferior offensive coordinator’

Beginning of the show: I discuss SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum renewing his recent criticism of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Kirby Smart. I also explain why UGA’s needed offensive improvement might not be as difficult to achieve as some think.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of Smart describing what he wants to see from Georgia’s lines of scrimmage this fall.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.