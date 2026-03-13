Replacing coaches is nothing new for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. That’s the tax paid for having so much success, as other teams will want to hire away your assistants.

Such was the case for the Dallas Cowboys, who plucked outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe away from Georgia after four years with the program.

The Georgia head coach also isn’t afraid to shake things up on his own staff. Which is why Phil Rauscher steps in as the offensive line coach for Georgia and Stacy Searels moves into an analyst role.

A year after having no coaching changes, Georgia will have two new on-field assistants with the program. Rauscher and outside linebackers coach Larry Knight will be tasked with making an immediate impact in their new roles when Georgia starts spring practice on Tuesday.

Georgia knows Rauscher well, as he spent last season as an analyst with the program. With how last year’s group improved — despite having to replace four starters from 2024 and dealing with multiple injuries during the early part of the season — there’s optimism for what Rauscher can do with this group.

Georgia brings back three starters from last year’s team, though center Drew Bobo isn’t expected to be available as he recovers from foot surgery. Earnest Greene will likely move to left tackle after spending last season as the team’s right tackle. Dontrell Glover will man one of the guard spots for Georgia.

The Bulldogs have to replace Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris on the offensive line. Juan Gaston is likely to move into the starting lineup, but Rauscher will have to determine whether the sophomore will help more at guard or tackle. Once that decision is made, Georgia can determine whether Michael Uini or Daniel Calhoun is a better offensive guard than Ekene Ogboko or Jah Jackson is as an offensive tackle.

The two most important voices in Georgia’s offensive line room are still with the team, with Rauscher and Searels swapping roles. The hope for Georgia is that the dynamic those two formed last season carries over into 2026.

As for Knight, he arrives in Athens in what is easily the biggest job he’s ever had.

Knight spent last season at Arkansas State, powering a pass rush that finished No. 9 in the country in sacks. That performance led him to be hired by West Virginia in January, before getting hired by Georgia in February.

Knight will have a lot of toys to play with this spring, both experienced and unproven. Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson return after strong finishes to the 2025 season. It will be worth monitoring the health status of Harris after he missed Georgia’s College Football Playoff game due to a turf toe injury.

Georgia’s outside linebacker room features three second-year players who were all highly-touted recruits. Chase Linton has been tabbed by some as a breakout candidate, while Isaiah Gibson was a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Darren Ikinnagbon will look to carve out a role for Georgia as well.

Knight does face more pressure entering his first season in Athens than Rauscher, due largely to Georgia’s 2025 struggles at rushing the passer. Georgia had only 20 sacks last season, the fewest in Smart’s 10 years in Athens. We won’t be able to assess how Knight is truly helping in that regard, as quarterbacks aren’t allowed to be hit during drills.

Smart has dealt with higher coaching turnover during his time as Georgia’s coach. He had to replace four assistants going into the 2022 and 2024 seasons. Given his track record of hiring assistant coaches, he’s proven to have a good eye for ascending coaching talent.

Georgia’s best teams have always been strong in the trenches. Rauscher and Knight will need to quickly adapt in their new roles this spring if Georgia is to have an overpowering offensive line and a stable of productive pass rushers come the fall.