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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Monroe Freeling becomes first Georgia player taken in 2026 NFL Draft
Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has found his new home, as the Georgia offensive tackle was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 pick in the first round.
Connor Riley
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Oscar Delp: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft tight end prospect
Oscar Delp is a tight end prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
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Police report for Zachariah Branch adds more details into what led to his …
ATHENS — The full police report regarding the Sunday arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been released by the Athens Clarke County Police Department.
Connor Riley
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Georgia thinks its pass rush turned a corner this spring, even as injuries …
ATHENS — Georgia didn’t hide from the fact that it needed to improve its pass rush this spring.
Connor Riley
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NFL coaching connections could give Georgia more first round draft picks …
Todd Monken has a leg up on his fellow coaches when it comes to the 2026 NFL draft.
Connor Riley
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