When there’s a big game to be played the DawgNation staff gets together for a series of posts examining the storylines involving a big game. This week for Georgia football at Alabama certainly applies here. How do DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell feel about this matchup?

Play a big road game in the SEC. Then stare down a Top 5 opponent in the house that Nick Saban restored.

That means the recipe for a win calls for a new Bulldog hero to establish a chunk of their UGA legacy with a standout game-changing performance.

Think Verron Haynes in Knoxville. David Pollack in Columbia. Lawrence Cager and Jarvis Jones in Jacksonville. Chris Smith II in Charlotte. James Cook in Knoxville. The list goes on and on.

Who breaks out for the Dawgs Saturday night in Tuscaloosa?

The DawgNation team had a few names in mind for Saturday night’s grown-man football tilt with Alabama.

When Georgia football plays a big game like this, it is a time for the band to get together and kick the tires on a meaty topic. We used to call this “Cover 4″ but with five regular content providers on the team, we wanted to expand the scope just a bit.

This post is the second of those this week:

Which Bulldog is poised for a breakout game that leads to a win on Saturday?

Brandon Adams: Dillon Bell

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after making a 22-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: The assumption from many Georgia fans is there’s more firepower from the Bulldogs offense than has been shown thus far this season. That could mean a larger role for Bell going forward. He’s been pretty quiet so far this year, but has certainly shown plenty of promise in 2023.

Mike Griffith: Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before an NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field, Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Trevor Etienne will open up the ground game with moderate success, keeping UGA on schedule and ahead of the chains, which will set up play-action and provide big-play opportunities for Beck downfield.

Kaylee Mansell: Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) attempts a pass during the third quarter against Kentucky at Kroger Field, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 13-12. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Carson Beck is the primary reason DawgNation felt so confident about winning a national title this year. In this game, he won’t just manage the offense; he’ll elevate the performance of those around him. With Alabama’s young secondary, our receivers will have an advantage if Carson can connect with them.

Connor Riley: Dillon Bell

Receiver Dillon Bell scores a touchdown in the win over the Golden Eagles. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

Why: He started to go off against Clemson before exiting with cramps in the third quarter. He’s a dynamic playmaker and if he’s Georgia’s best skill player on Saturday, it would go a long way in leading to a win.

Jeff Sentell: Peyton Woodring

111823 Knoxville: Georgia Peyton Woodring lines up a fieldgoal attempt that he makes on the team's opening drive against Tennessee during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution (Curtis Compton /AJC Freelancer)

Why: The differences between these teams are razor-thin with Georgia’s defensive front dealing with injuries. That’s why special teams will loom large. Woodring is a motivated athlete. He wants to make amends for that first-half miss where he hit the upright in the 2023 SEC Championship. He’s made 23 of his last 24 kicks dating back to Sept. 23 last year. He’s evolving into an All-American-level kicker who doesn’t miss more than two or three kicks per year. He can have a Billy Bennett-type game against the Tide.

