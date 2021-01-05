Why JT Daniels’ return to Georgia football would mean so much

ATHENS — Georgia fans became more optimistic that quarterback JT Daniels will return for another season after the redshirt junior released an Instagram photo on Monday.

Daniels is that important to the Bulldogs’ 2021 SEC and College Football Championship hopes.

One look at the Georgia offensive numbers before and after Daniels took over is telling.

RELATED: Todd Monken’s “get it done” attitude with JT Daniels

The Bulldogs jumped considerably in passing efficiency and completion percentage categories, specifically.

Georgia was 101st in the nation in passing efficiency (115.79) and 113th in completion percentage (52.4) prior to Daniels taking over.

Daniels raised UGA significantly by completing better than 67 percent of his passes with an efficiency rating of 178.49.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s SEC rank and offensive statistics before Daniels took over as quarterback for the final four games of the season, compared with his statistics.

Scoring offense

Before: 29.0 points per game

Daniels Average: 37.25

Rushing offense

Before: 173.5 yards per game

Daniels’ Average: 175.25

Total offense

Before: 382.8 yards per game

Daniels’ Average: 486.0

Passing offense

Before: 209.3 yards per game

Daniels’ Average: 307.75

Passing efficiency

Before: 115.79 pass efficiency rating

Daniels’ numbers: 178.49

Pass yards per completion

Before: 12.95 yards per completion

Daniels’ numbers: 15.39

3rd Down conversion rate

Before: 42 percent

Daniels’ numbers: 53.1 percent

Completion percentage

Before: 52.4 percent

Daniels’ numbers: 67.2

Where Daniels’ numbers ranked nationally:

Yards per game passing

10th, 307.75

Completion percentage

18th, 67.23

Touchdown passes

12th, 25* (projected, 2.5 per game, 10-game season)

Pass efficiency rating

10th, 178.49

JT Daniels at Georgia stories

10 things said about JT Daniels by teammates, coaches

Projecting JT Daniels’ numbers vs. Heisman contenders

How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend

Former Georgia QB breaks down JT Daniels film

Kirby Smart updates JT Daniels knee

Kirby Smart on what JT Daniels brings to team

RELATED: JT Daniels ‘preparing himself for this moment’

Kirby Smart has pivotal decision to make at QB after Florida loss

5 things, JT Daniels elevated with Stetson Bennett out

Teammates discuss what JT Daniels can bring to Georgia

JT Daniels could be cleared for Auburn game