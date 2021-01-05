Why JT Daniels’ return to Georgia football would mean so much
ATHENS — Georgia fans became more optimistic that quarterback JT Daniels will return for another season after the redshirt junior released an Instagram photo on Monday.
Daniels is that important to the Bulldogs’ 2021 SEC and College Football Championship hopes.
One look at the Georgia offensive numbers before and after Daniels took over is telling.
RELATED: Todd Monken’s “get it done” attitude with JT Daniels
The Bulldogs jumped considerably in passing efficiency and completion percentage categories, specifically.
Georgia was 101st in the nation in passing efficiency (115.79) and 113th in completion percentage (52.4) prior to Daniels taking over.
Daniels raised UGA significantly by completing better than 67 percent of his passes with an efficiency rating of 178.49.
Here’s a look at Georgia’s SEC rank and offensive statistics before Daniels took over as quarterback for the final four games of the season, compared with his statistics.
Scoring offense
Before: 29.0 points per game
Daniels Average: 37.25
Rushing offense
Before: 173.5 yards per game
Daniels’ Average: 175.25
Total offense
Before: 382.8 yards per game
Daniels’ Average: 486.0
Passing offense
Before: 209.3 yards per game
Daniels’ Average: 307.75
Passing efficiency
Before: 115.79 pass efficiency rating
Daniels’ numbers: 178.49
Pass yards per completion
Before: 12.95 yards per completion
Daniels’ numbers: 15.39
3rd Down conversion rate
Before: 42 percent
Daniels’ numbers: 53.1 percent
Completion percentage
Before: 52.4 percent
Daniels’ numbers: 67.2
Where Daniels’ numbers ranked nationally:
Yards per game passing
10th, 307.75
Completion percentage
18th, 67.23
Touchdown passes
12th, 25* (projected, 2.5 per game, 10-game season)
Pass efficiency rating
10th, 178.49
JT Daniels at Georgia stories
10 things said about JT Daniels by teammates, coaches
Projecting JT Daniels’ numbers vs. Heisman contenders
How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend
Former Georgia QB breaks down JT Daniels film
Kirby Smart updates JT Daniels knee
Kirby Smart on what JT Daniels brings to team
RELATED: JT Daniels ‘preparing himself for this moment’
Kirby Smart has pivotal decision to make at QB after Florida loss
5 things, JT Daniels elevated with Stetson Bennett out
Teammates discuss what JT Daniels can bring to Georgia
JT Daniels could be cleared for Auburn game