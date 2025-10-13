clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Why Kirby Smart actually wasn’t too happy with Gunner Stockton’s late …
ATHENS — Like those who bet on Auburn on Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not want Gunner Stockton to score on what proved to be Georgia’s final touchdown.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following latest rivalry win over …
Winner: Noah Thomas
Connor Riley
Georgia opens as surprising TD favorite over No. 5 Ole Miss, SEC showdowns …
ATHENS — No one was calling Georgia’s game at Auburn a must-win — but in hindsight, they should have.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 sees Georgia football climb heading into pivotal Ole Miss …
ATHENS — Georgia is coming out of a physical, draining and emotional win over the rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8 sees Georgia football move up ahead of Ole …
ATHENS — It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday for the Georgia Bulldogs, but they found a way to pick up another win.
Connor Riley
