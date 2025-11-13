ATHENS — John Bell, the lead singer and a guitarist for the band Widespread Panic, will be performing the U.S. national anthem before Georgia’s 7:30 p.m. game with Texas on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium.

Widespread Panic was formed in Athens, Ga., in 1986, five years after Bell met former member Michael Houser in 1981 in their dorm at UGA, and played at fraternities and bars before signing a contract with Landslide Records in 1987.

The band rose to fame in the following years, with interest in Athens climaxing when they help a “CD release party” concert in the Classic City in 1998.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, a player with the Bulldogs at that time, has referenced the night of the concert, when some 80,000 to 100,000 crammed into Athens.

Bell and the current members of Widespread Panic have three concert dates in Atlanta approaching, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at the Fox Theatre.

The band has upcoming shows around the country, from Port Chester, N.Y. (Nov. 20-23) and then next year will travel to play in Austin, Texas (Feb. 14-15), which is home to the team the Bulldogs are playing in the pivotal SEC clash on Saturday night.