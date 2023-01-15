Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old Willock, a projected offensive line starter on next year’s Bulldogs’ football team, died at the scene.

LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting staff member, died as a result of her injuries after being rushed to a local hospital.

Georgia recruiting staff member Tory Bowles (26) and UGA lineman Warren McClendon (21) also were in the vehicle.

Bowles sustained “serious injuries,” per the report. She is in stable condition per a statement from the UGA Athletic Association.

Warren McClendon reportedly suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.