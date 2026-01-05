clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart weigh-in on college football portal ‘chaos’
ATHENS — College football calls the current period of player transactions the “transfer portal,” but Nick Saban refers to it as “chaos.”
Mike Griffith
The NFL draft decisions that will shape the 2026 Georgia football roster
Some Georgia players walked off the field against Ole Miss knowing they had played their final game for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following season-ending loss to Ole …
Loser: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
Georgia lands first transfer portal commitment in Clemson transfer Khalil …
Georgia has made an addition to the 2026 roster, adding safety Khalil Barnes via the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2026 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia football 2026 roster has already begun to take shape, even as the Bulldogs continue through the 2025 season. Below you can find the latest on the transfer portal, …
Connor Riley
